Will FIFA 23 have crossplay?

All sports titles, including the FIFA franchise, are getting ready to release their new games for the upcoming year.

In addition to roster changes, each FIFA title aims to add new features to the franchise that make the gameplay experience feel more robust. FIFA 23 is likely to improve upon the series’ successful formula and finally put an end to the lack of crossplay.

The FIFA franchise has lacked crossplay support, meaning players could only play against others on their gaming platform. This limits the matchmaking pool, and it can also make it harder for players to find matches during off-hours. Especially in the higher ranks, each gaming platform will have a limited number of players, and crossplay support could drastically reduce the matchmaking times.

Does FIFA 23 have crossplay?

FIFA 23 will have crossplay support, according to producer Matt LaFreniere in a closed presentation last week. The feature has been in the works for a while, and EA tested it in FIFA 22. In addition to reducing matchmaking durations, the feature will also allow PC players to spend less on FIFA Ultimate Team cards.

PC players had to pay higher prices for cards due to having less players opening packs and putting players on the market. The crossplay feature has been a priority for players on older generations of consoles as well, since more players have started upgrading their devices with stocks replenishing more frequently.

Players who would like to keep up with the latest developments in the FIFA franchise can follow the game’s official Twitter account.