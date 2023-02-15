Is it worth doing the Player Moments Sébastien Haller SBC in FIFA 23?

If you haven’t heard, the FIFA 23 Sébastien Haller Player Moments SBC made history. Due to the nature of FIFA Ultimate Team, somehow it isn’t a guarantee that completing Haller’s Squad Building Challenge will be beneficial for your FUT squad.

That doesn’t mean the SBC is bad, either. It doesn’t mean anything by itself, really, besides establishing the card as a FIFA record holder. As always, a more thorough look at the SBC requirements, its price, and the player reward are needed to determine whether the Player Moments Sébastien Haller SBC is worth completing.

Haller is a target man by default and you can’t expect anything different from his Player Moments version. He still won’t outrun or dribble his way past defenders. What he can do is outmuscle everyone in the vicinity. The record Player Moments Haller set? He became the first player ever to have 99 player attributes in every physical category: jumping, stamina, strength, and aggression. He gets to bounce opposing defenders left and right, and do it for 90 minutes—120 minutes if need be.

That’s not even where Haller’s 99 attributes end. The Borussia Dortmund striker also has 99 composure. Everyone who has had a striker with low composure knows the pain of missing point plank sitters despite high finishing stats, so Haller’s composure is way more than just an appetizer to his physicality.

Last, but certainly not least, is Player Moments Haller’s five-star weak foot. The Rare Gold version only has three stars in both skill moves and weak foot. The boost EA has given to Haller’s weaker foot is extra important because of the striker’s inability to dribble his way onto his stronger foot. This is an all around W from EA.

Should you complete the FIFA 23 Sébastien Haller Player Moments SBC?

Yes, you should. We’ve beaten the drum of how good Player Moments Haller is throughout, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that our recommendation is to do this SBC as soon as you see it.

It is a super cheap SBC at 65,000 coins, though it does require two teams to be submitted. In exchange, you get an 88 OVR target man that can run over any defender and can shoot equally well with both feet and with maximum composure.

The only situation in which we’d discourage you from doing this Haller SBC is if you simply can’t or don’t want to play with a target man. Any other circumstances would merit at least a spot on the bench for the big fella.