Meet the strongest player in FIFA history, and no, it’s not Adebayo Akinfenwa

FIFA as a series is now 30 years old. Numbered player ratings have been a FIFA feature for nearly 20 years. FIFA Ultimate Team, and the stupendous amount of different player items it contains, is closing in on its 15th anniversary. What if we told you that throughout all this rich history, no one player has been given a card with maximum physicality attributes across the board, until now? Well, we are telling you this, and you better believe it, because the ultimate physical beast is now available in Ultimate Team.

When you think of the strongest footballers, what are the names that first come to mind? Adebayo Akinfenwa is obviously our first association, he’s in the title after all, but it’s fair to say there are at least a few fitting candidates for maxed-out physicality attributes. Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Didier Drogba, and even present stars such as Virgil van Dijk and Erling Haaland are all epitomes of physicality. Yet, none of them ever reached the FIFA physical peak that this player conquered.

Who is the strongest player ever in FIFA?

The strongest of them all, the most physical player ever to feature in a FIFA game is—drum roll—Sébastien Haller. This amazing feat was made a reality with the release of the newest Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23. Needless to say, the SBC has a special version of Haller as its price. Turns out, Player Moments Sébastien Haller is more special than your average boosted FUT item.

We have seen many players hit a 99 in a single attribute category, including physicality attributes. All the players we mentioned earlier in the article have had a 99 strength attribute on at least one occasion, for example. Maxing out in every physical aspect, though, had never been done before.

This long streak was finally broken by Player Moments Haller. The Borussia Dortmund striker has a 99 rating in all four physicality attributes: jumping, stamina, strength, and aggression. You can’t get any stronger than this in FIFA unless EA decides to go over 99 OVR at a future point.

The FIFA developers have been flirting with the idea of giving us a maximum physicality beast recently, with Winter Wildcards André Hahn being one attribute point away from making history. Ironically, it was the German striker’s 98 strength attribute that held him back. Apparently, Bundesliga strikers are the physicality gods, now that another such player broke into the annals of FIFA history with his sheer physical might.