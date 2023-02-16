Borussia Dortmund’s Sébastien Haller received an 88-rated Player Moments version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Feb. 14 through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA released this Player Moments card in honor of Haller’s goal against SC Freiburg and his emotional return to the pitch.

Haller has high and balanced skills if you disregard his lower Defending, but that’s a skill he won’t use as much as his other ones since he plays as a striker. The upgrade for the Player Moments version mainly focused on his Pace (+19), Passing (+17) and Physical (+17).

This Player Moments SBC requires you to turn in two different squads: Hope and Courage and Bundesliga. The first segment asks for an 82-rated squad with at least one player from Borussia Dortmund. The second one must be an 84-rated team that has at least one Bundesliga player.

The total for building these two squads from scratch will cost you close to 66,300 on consoles and 70,900 FUT coins on PC. Each squad also rewards players with player packs, so if you build both squads, you’ll receive a gold pack and a mixed players pack aside from the Player Moments Haller card.

You’ll have until Feb. 21 before this Player Moments SBC expires. You can use the available time to craft some cards and use your fodder to spend less FUT coins on the market.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Player Moments Sébastien Haller SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Haller SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Hope and Courage

GK: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) LB: 81-rated Jan Vertonghen (RSC Anderlecht)

81-rated Jan Vertonghen (RSC Anderlecht) CB: 81-rated Matteo Politano (Napoli)

81-rated Matteo Politano (Napoli) CB: 81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Lerverkusen)

81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Lerverkusen) RB: 82-rated Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille)

82-rated Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille) CDM: 81-rated Mario Pašalić (Atalanta)

81-rated Mario Pašalić (Atalanta) CDM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 81-rated Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur)

81-rated Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 81-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga)

81-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga) ST: 82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Bundesliga