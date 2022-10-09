How to Play the FUT Team of the Week in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players get to participate in various game modes, and one of them includes Squad Battles. This mode allows players to face off against teams created by other players, and this is where you will find the Team of The Week. Every Wednesday, a new Team of the Week is updated in FIFA 23 based on the real-life performances of superstars across all the soccer leagues around the world. The best players from each week are added to the ToTW with In Form cards to reflect their outstanding performances.

Players can always purchase these ToTW cards from the Transfer Market. You can also face off against the Team of The Week with the squad you have built-in Ultimate Team. Similarly, players featured in the Team of The Week will have a higher chance of being available from the purchasable FUT Packs. The In Form ToTW card you receive will have a better rating than the player’s base overall and is always a good choice to add to the squad.

Here’s how players can play Team of The Week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to play against the Team of the Week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Screengrab via EA Sports

To square off against the Team of The Week in FIFA 23, head to Ultimate Team and select Squad Battles. Here you will find the opponents available for the week and play against the squads collected from other players worldwide. You will find the Team of The Week under the featured section in Squad Battles.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland was featured in the third iteration of Team of The Week after his mesmerizing hat-trick performance against rivals Manchester United. Keep an eye out for iconic talents featured in TOTW to get them through Packs, as purchasing them from Transfer Market can be costly. Similarly, when the new Team of The Week is revealed, you can save up on FUT Coins and FIFA Points to purchase FUT Packs weekly.

In Squad Battles, you can choose a difficulty level for each match, featuring different FUT Coin rewards. Every week you will get a chance to set high scores and improve your rank on the global leaderboard to get better rewards. Players can also refresh opponents, and each match will reward you with FUT Coins. You will often find exceptional young wonderkids in Team of The Week, and it’s always worth getting those In Form cards in your squad. It is ideal for making a schedule to face off against the Team of The Week every week.