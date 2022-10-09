50 Best FIFA 23 Wonderkids | Highest potential young players in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 features a range of young talent from around the soccer world, and players can purchase these superstars early in Career Mode to build a strong squad. Most young players cost less on the Transfer Market than well-established superstars from popular clubs. Building your squad around these young players is ideal if you are starting with a club with a low Transfer Budget. Similarly, players looking to rebuild their favorite teams can rely on these younger players as they tend to grow to their full potential over the seasons. Search for these players as soon as you start a session in Career Mode, and make sure to scout them.

The trick with developing young players in Career Mode is to realize their strengths and select the appropriate training development for them. For instance, Phil Foden is a brilliant Left Winger who can also play as a CAM and CF. Therefore, training his Shooting, Passing, and Pace attributes through development will help improve the player to his full potential. Similarly, young players need a lot of game time, and it’s best to keep them on the first team sheet or as subs to rotate the squad whenever necessary. Some of these players can be purchased at a lower price than their base cost from the Transfer Market.

Here are the top young talents for every position in FIFA 23.

Top 50 young players and wonderkids in FIFA 23

Best young Goalkeeper in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Dogan Alemdar 19 72 81 Stade Rennais FC Diego Costa 23 79 85 FC Porto Alban Lafont 23 80 85 FC Nantes Lucas Mantela 22 82 87 Palmeiras Gianluigi Donnarumma 23 88 94 Paris Saint-Germain

Best young Right Back in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Tino Livramento 19 75 85 Southampton Malo Gusto 19 75 85 Olympique Lyonnais Jeremie Frimpong 21 80 86 Leverkusen Achaf Hakimi 23 84 90 Paris Saint-Germain Trent Alexander-Arnold 23 87 91 Liverpool

Best young Left Back in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Alejandro Balde 19 71 84 FC Barcelona Luca Netz 19 73 85 Monchengladbach Nuno Mendes 20 80 88 Paris Saint-Germain Welington Dano 22 81 87 Athletico Mineiro Alphonse Davies 21 84 91 FC Bayern Munchen

Best young Center Back in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Castello Lukeba 19 76 87 Olympique Lyonnais Ronald Araujo 23 83 89 FC Barcelona Alessandro Bastoni 23 84 89 Inter Milan Jules Kounde 23 84 90 FC Barcelona Matthijs De Ligt 23 85 91 FC Bayern Munchen

Best young Center Defensive Midfielder in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Lucas Gourna 19 72 85 RB Salzburg Boubacar Kamara 22 80 86 Aston Villa Rosival Dourado 22 81 86 Corinthians Declan Rice 23 83 88 West Ham Sandro Tonali 22 84 90 AC Milan

Best young Center Midfielder in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Pablo Gavi 18 79 88 FC Barcelona Eduardo Camavinga 19 79 89 Real Madrid Jamal Musiala 19 81 90 FC Bayern Munchen Jude Bellingham 19 84 91 Borussia Dortmund Pedri 19 85 92 FC Barcelona

Best young Center Attacking Midfielder in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Giovanni Reyna 19 77 87 Borussia Dortmund Florian Wirtz 19 82 91 Leverkusen Martin Odegaard 23 84 90 Arsenal Mason Mount 23 84 88 Chelsea Kai Havertz 23 84 91 Chelsea

Best young Left Winger in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Ansu Fati 19 79 90 FC Barcelona Jadon Sancho 22 84 90 Manchester United Rafael Leao 23 84 89 AC Milan Phil Foden 22 85 92 Manchester City Vinicius Jr 22 86 92 Real Madrid

Best young Right Winger in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Jeremy Doku 20 75 85 Stade Rennais FC Noni Madueke 20 77 86 PSV Dejan Kulusevski 22 81 87 Tottenham Hotspur Rodrygo 21 81 88 Real Madrid Antony 22 82 88 Manchester United

Best young Striker in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Player Age Overall Ratings Potential Ratings Club Elye Wahi 19 74 85 Montpellier Victor Osimhen 23 83 89 Napoli FC Dusan Vlahovic 22 84 91 Juventus Erling Haaland 22 88 94 Manchester City Kylian Mbappe 23 91 95 Paris Saint-Germain

These are the best young wonderkids you can purchase in FIFA 23 Career Mode. World-class young talents like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Pedri, Jude Bellingham, Alphonse Davies, Alexander-Arnold, and Mattijs De Ligt can cost a fortune. We recommend selling some of the older players from your team to get more money in the Transfer Budget. You can buy some top talents as record club signings in FIFA 23. Remember, you can always develop young players and assign an alternate position to increase their versatility over the pitch.