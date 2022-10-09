50 Best FIFA 23 Wonderkids | Highest potential young players in FIFA 23

The best youngsters in FIFA 23!

FIFA 23 features a range of young talent from around the soccer world, and players can purchase these superstars early in Career Mode to build a strong squad. Most young players cost less on the Transfer Market than well-established superstars from popular clubs. Building your squad around these young players is ideal if you are starting with a club with a low Transfer Budget. Similarly, players looking to rebuild their favorite teams can rely on these younger players as they tend to grow to their full potential over the seasons. Search for these players as soon as you start a session in Career Mode, and make sure to scout them.

The trick with developing young players in Career Mode is to realize their strengths and select the appropriate training development for them. For instance, Phil Foden is a brilliant Left Winger who can also play as a CAM and CF. Therefore, training his Shooting, Passing, and Pace attributes through development will help improve the player to his full potential. Similarly, young players need a lot of game time, and it’s best to keep them on the first team sheet or as subs to rotate the squad whenever necessary. Some of these players can be purchased at a lower price than their base cost from the Transfer Market.

Here are the top young talents for every position in FIFA 23.

Top 50 young players and wonderkids in FIFA 23

Best young Goalkeeper in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Dogan Alemdar197281Stade Rennais FC
Diego Costa237985FC Porto
Alban Lafont238085FC Nantes
Lucas Mantela228287Palmeiras
Gianluigi Donnarumma238894Paris Saint-Germain

Best young Right Back in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Tino Livramento197585Southampton
Malo Gusto197585Olympique Lyonnais
Jeremie Frimpong218086Leverkusen
Achaf Hakimi238490Paris Saint-Germain
Trent Alexander-Arnold238791Liverpool

Best young Left Back in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Alejandro Balde197184FC Barcelona
Luca Netz197385Monchengladbach
Nuno Mendes208088Paris Saint-Germain
Welington Dano228187Athletico Mineiro
Alphonse Davies218491FC Bayern Munchen

Best young Center Back in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Castello Lukeba197687Olympique Lyonnais
Ronald Araujo238389FC Barcelona
Alessandro Bastoni238489Inter Milan
Jules Kounde238490FC Barcelona
Matthijs De Ligt238591FC Bayern Munchen

Best young Center Defensive Midfielder in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Lucas Gourna197285RB Salzburg
Boubacar Kamara228086Aston Villa
Rosival Dourado228186Corinthians
Declan Rice238388West Ham
Sandro Tonali228490AC Milan

Best young Center Midfielder in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Pablo Gavi187988FC Barcelona
Eduardo Camavinga197989Real Madrid
Jamal Musiala198190FC Bayern Munchen
Jude Bellingham198491Borussia Dortmund
Pedri198592FC Barcelona

Best young Center Attacking Midfielder in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Giovanni Reyna197787Borussia Dortmund
Florian Wirtz198291Leverkusen
Martin Odegaard238490Arsenal
Mason Mount238488Chelsea
Kai Havertz238491Chelsea

Best young Left Winger in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Ansu Fati197990FC Barcelona
Jadon Sancho228490Manchester United
Rafael Leao238489AC Milan
Phil Foden228592Manchester City
Vinicius Jr228692Real Madrid

Best young Right Winger in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Jeremy Doku207585Stade Rennais FC
Noni Madueke207786PSV
Dejan Kulusevski228187Tottenham Hotspur
Rodrygo218188Real Madrid
Antony228288Manchester United

Best young Striker in FIFA 23

PlayerAgeOverall RatingsPotential RatingsClub
Elye Wahi197485Montpellier
Victor Osimhen238389Napoli FC
Dusan Vlahovic228491Juventus
Erling Haaland228894Manchester City
Kylian Mbappe239195Paris Saint-Germain

These are the best young wonderkids you can purchase in FIFA 23 Career Mode. World-class young talents like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Pedri, Jude Bellingham, Alphonse Davies, Alexander-Arnold, and Mattijs De Ligt can cost a fortune. We recommend selling some of the older players from your team to get more money in the Transfer Budget. You can buy some top talents as record club signings in FIFA 23. Remember, you can always develop young players and assign an alternate position to increase their versatility over the pitch.