50 Best FIFA 23 Wonderkids | Highest potential young players in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 features a range of young talent from around the soccer world, and players can purchase these superstars early in Career Mode to build a strong squad. Most young players cost less on the Transfer Market than well-established superstars from popular clubs. Building your squad around these young players is ideal if you are starting with a club with a low Transfer Budget. Similarly, players looking to rebuild their favorite teams can rely on these younger players as they tend to grow to their full potential over the seasons. Search for these players as soon as you start a session in Career Mode, and make sure to scout them.
The trick with developing young players in Career Mode is to realize their strengths and select the appropriate training development for them. For instance, Phil Foden is a brilliant Left Winger who can also play as a CAM and CF. Therefore, training his Shooting, Passing, and Pace attributes through development will help improve the player to his full potential. Similarly, young players need a lot of game time, and it’s best to keep them on the first team sheet or as subs to rotate the squad whenever necessary. Some of these players can be purchased at a lower price than their base cost from the Transfer Market.
Here are the top young talents for every position in FIFA 23.
Top 50 young players and wonderkids in FIFA 23
Best young Goalkeeper in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Dogan Alemdar
19
72
81
Stade Rennais FC
Diego Costa
23
79
85
FC Porto
Alban Lafont
23
80
85
FC Nantes
Lucas Mantela
22
82
87
Palmeiras
Gianluigi Donnarumma
23
88
94
Paris Saint-Germain
Best young Right Back in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Tino Livramento
19
75
85
Southampton
Malo Gusto
19
75
85
Olympique Lyonnais
Jeremie Frimpong
21
80
86
Leverkusen
Achaf Hakimi
23
84
90
Paris Saint-Germain
Trent Alexander-Arnold
23
87
91
Liverpool
Best young Left Back in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Alejandro Balde
19
71
84
FC Barcelona
Luca Netz
19
73
85
Monchengladbach
Nuno Mendes
20
80
88
Paris Saint-Germain
Welington Dano
22
81
87
Athletico Mineiro
Alphonse Davies
21
84
91
FC Bayern Munchen
Best young Center Back in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Castello Lukeba
19
76
87
Olympique Lyonnais
Ronald Araujo
23
83
89
FC Barcelona
Alessandro Bastoni
23
84
89
Inter Milan
Jules Kounde
23
84
90
FC Barcelona
Matthijs De Ligt
23
85
91
FC Bayern Munchen
Best young Center Defensive Midfielder in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Lucas Gourna
19
72
85
RB Salzburg
Boubacar Kamara
22
80
86
Aston Villa
Rosival Dourado
22
81
86
Corinthians
Declan Rice
23
83
88
West Ham
Sandro Tonali
22
84
90
AC Milan
Best young Center Midfielder in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Pablo Gavi
18
79
88
FC Barcelona
Eduardo Camavinga
19
79
89
Real Madrid
Jamal Musiala
19
81
90
FC Bayern Munchen
Jude Bellingham
19
84
91
Borussia Dortmund
Pedri
19
85
92
FC Barcelona
Best young Center Attacking Midfielder in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Giovanni Reyna
19
77
87
Borussia Dortmund
Florian Wirtz
19
82
91
Leverkusen
Martin Odegaard
23
84
90
Arsenal
Mason Mount
23
84
88
Chelsea
Kai Havertz
23
84
91
Chelsea
Best young Left Winger in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Ansu Fati
19
79
90
FC Barcelona
Jadon Sancho
22
84
90
Manchester United
Rafael Leao
23
84
89
AC Milan
Phil Foden
22
85
92
Manchester City
Vinicius Jr
22
86
92
Real Madrid
Best young Right Winger in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Jeremy Doku
20
75
85
Stade Rennais FC
Noni Madueke
20
77
86
PSV
Dejan Kulusevski
22
81
87
Tottenham Hotspur
Rodrygo
21
81
88
Real Madrid
Antony
22
82
88
Manchester United
Best young Striker in FIFA 23
Player
Age
Overall Ratings
Potential Ratings
Club
Elye Wahi
19
74
85
Montpellier
Victor Osimhen
23
83
89
Napoli FC
Dusan Vlahovic
22
84
91
Juventus
Erling Haaland
22
88
94
Manchester City
Kylian Mbappe
23
91
95
Paris Saint-Germain
These are the best young wonderkids you can purchase in FIFA 23 Career Mode. World-class young talents like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Pedri, Jude Bellingham, Alphonse Davies, Alexander-Arnold, and Mattijs De Ligt can cost a fortune. We recommend selling some of the older players from your team to get more money in the Transfer Budget. You can buy some top talents as record club signings in FIFA 23. Remember, you can always develop young players and assign an alternate position to increase their versatility over the pitch.