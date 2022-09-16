Who has the highest potential in FIFA 23? Best youngsters for FIFA 23 Career Mode

These young talents have the potential to be superstars in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

FIFA Ultimate Team may be the star of FIFA 23, but we’re sure there are many of you who plan on starting a few Career Mode saves on day one. We’ve got you well covered with the highest-potential youngsters in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

It’s a special feeling to watch a player grow under your guidance in Career Mode. If you are one of those managers who would rather discover the biggest talents on their own, then you best look away. For the rest, we have the highest-potential players in FIFA 23.

We will confess that these youngsters aren’t exactly what you’d call a hidden gem. Most of them are already proven on the big stage. They will, however, develop into even better players if you give them the time.

To be eligible for the highest-potential rankings, a player must increase their starting FIFA 23 OVR by at least one point in Career Mode.

The listed stats are the player’s position, name, starting overall, club, and, finally, his potential rating in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Top 10 players with highest potential in FIFA 23

ST: Kylian Mbappé – 91 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain) —> 95 OVR

ST: Erling Haaland – 88 OVR (Manchester City) —> 94 OVR

CM: Pedri – 85 OVR (Barcelona) —> 93 OVR

LW: Phil Foden – 85 OVR (Manchester City) —> 92 OVR

LW: Vinícius – 86 OVR (Real Madrid) —> 92 OVR

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – 88 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain) —> 92 OVR

CAM: Florian Wirtz – 82 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen) —> 91 OVR

CAM: Kai Havertz – 84 OVR (Chelsea) —> 91 OVR

ST: Dušan Vlahović – 84 OVR (Juventus) —> 91 OVR

CM: Jude Bellingham – 84 OVR (Borussia Dortmund) —> 91 OVR

Yes, Kylian Mbappé is still young enough to be on these types of lists. EA truly believes in its cover athlete and sees Mbappé reaching ludicrous levels of play within a couple of seasons in Career Mode.

Erling Haaland, who might have been a bit underrated in FIFA 23, will make up for his lacking starting overall rating by nearly matching Mbappé’s prowess, eventually. It’s funny how he could very well receive a 94 OVR in FIFA 24 (pardon, in EA Sports FC).

Looking through international lenses, the German and English national teams are looking good for the future, at least in FIFA 23. The rival nations have two players each in the top 10. The remaining players represent France, Norway, Spain, Brazil, Italy, and Serbia at the national level.