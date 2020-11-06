How to complete UCL RTTF Mount SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Mason Mount is a great live item because Chelsea are one of the strongest teams in the UEFA Champions League.

EA Sports introduced an 83-rated UEFA Champions League (UCL) Road to the Final (RTTF) version of Mason Mount from Chelsea to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is obtainable by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is the first special card that Mount has earned in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it was added alongside the first team of UCL RTTF cards. All of the UCL RTTF cards will gain a +1 overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage of the UCL.

EA has upgraded all of Mount’s stats to launch his UCL RTTF card, including Pace (+6), Shooting (+4), Passing (+4), Dribbling (+4), and Physical (+3), when you compare this new version to Mount’s original 80-rated gold version. You’ll have until Nov. 13 to complete this SBC.

This SBC costs around 95,000 FUT coins on Xbox One and PC, but it’s a bit cheaper on PlayStation 4 (83,000 FUT coins) at the moment. Although this card may not look too good right now, there’s a good chance that Mount will receive numerous upgrades in the future because Chelsea has a great squad. You can link UCL RTTF Mount with other strong cards, such as the Premier League Player of the Month Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton or some pacey strikers like Timo Werner from Chelsea or Jamie Vardy from Leicester City.

If you want to complete the UCL RTTF Mounth SBC, you’ll need to turn in two different squads. The first one must be an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one player from the Premier League, and one Inform. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and one player from Chelsea.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL RTTF Mounth SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Top form

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) LM: Thorgan Hazard 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thorgan Hazard 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) RM: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: Kevin Volland 84-rated (AS Monaco)

Chelsea