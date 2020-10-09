How to complete POTM Calvert-Lewin SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

See how to complete the first Player of the Month (POTM) card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added an 84-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Calvert-Lewin’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The 23-year-old English striker earned the POTM trophy because he scored five goals in three Premier League matches in September: one against Tottenham, three against West Bromwich, and one against Crystal Palace. This SBC will expire on Nov. 9.

EA has boosted all of Calvert-Lewin’s stats, including Shooting (+6), Dribbling (+6), Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5), when you compare this new card to Calvert-Lewin’s 79-rated gold version. This POTM version can be a huge asset to your Ultimate Team since he’ll be one of the best strikers at the beginning of the game, despite having three-star weak foot and skill moves.

This SBC costs around 75,000 FUT coins on any platform, which is a fair value for a POTM card. If you want to complete POTM Calvert-Lewin SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform on it. The second squad must be an 84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

If you complete the POTM Calvert-Lewin SBC, you should consider using the engine chemistry style on him since it’ll boost his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Agility, and Balance to an acceptable level at the early stage of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. You can strong link POTM Calvert Lewin with a pacey striker like Jamie Vardy from Leicester City.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Calvert-Lewin SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Top form

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) LB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Felix Uduokhai 81-rated (Augsburg)

Felix Uduokhai 81-rated (Augsburg) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LW: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RW: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Wolfsburg)

Premier League