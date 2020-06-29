How to complete Summer Heat Foden SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Summer Heat Foden is already great, but he'll be even better if Manchester City defeats Liverpool.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Phil Foden from Manchester City if they complete it.

This is the second SBC part of the Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Fabinho from Liverpool. These players will play against each other for the Premier League on Thursday, July 2. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost. EA did the same thing last week with the Summer Heat Diaby and Boëtius SBC.

The next #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown is here ‼️



Squad Building Challenges in #FUT20 for @LFC's Fabinho and @ManCity's Phil Foden are now live until Matchday.



The winning team's player item will get a +3 OVR boost (+1 to both in the event of a draw)

Challenge aside, Summer Heat Foden is a well-rounded card with powerful stats and a four-star weak foot and skill moves. This special card, however, still needs a bit more of Pace and Reactions, which you can boost with the engine chemistry style. You can also apply the hunter style if you want more Pace and Finishing instead.

This SBC costs around 170,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch. Summer Heat Foden will be a great addition to your Ultimate Team if you run a Premier League setup. He’ll get a strong link with quality cards from Manchester City, such as Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Year (TOTY) Kevin De Bruyne, TOTSSF Agüero, and TOTSSF Riyad Mahrez.

If you to complete Summer Heat Foden SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 83-rated squad with 80 minimum chemistry and at least one player from Manchester City or Liverpool. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one English, and one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card in it.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Foden SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bitter rivalry

GK: Kepa Arribazalaga 84-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arribazalaga 84-rated (Chelsea) LB: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CB: David Sánchez 83-rated (Tottenham)

David Sánchez 83-rated (Tottenham) CB: Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool)

Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool) RB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CDM: Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal)

Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Nabil Keita 82-rated (Liverpool)

Nabil Keita 82-rated (Liverpool) LM: Ryan Fraser 81-rated (Bounermouth)

Ryan Fraser 81-rated (Bounermouth) RM: Pedro 82-rated (Chelsea)

Pedro 82-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Mateo Kovačić 82-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 82-rated (Chelsea) ST: Olivier Giroud 82-rated (Chelsea)

England