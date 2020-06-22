How to complete Summer Heat Boëtius SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will give players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05 if they complete it.
This is the first Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. These players will play against each other for the Bundesliga on Saturday, June 27. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost. You’ll have five days to complete this SBC.
Summer Heat Boëtius is a well-rounded card with powerful stats and four-star weak foot and skill moves. If you apply the sniper chemistry style on him, you’ll have a 95-rated CAM, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
If you want to complete Summer Heat Boëtius SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Bundesliga player, and one Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card in it.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Boëtius SBC right now, according to FUTBIN. The SBC costs around 90,000 FUT coins on any platform.
- GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)
- LB: Marcos Acuña 84-rated (Sporting)
- CB: Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting)
- CB: Jeremy Mathieu 81-rated (Sporting)
- RB: Yann Sommer 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CDM: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)
- CDM: Thiago 87-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LM: Raphael Guerreiro 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- RM: Thorgan Hazard 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CAM: Mario Götze 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: Andrej Kramarić 83-rated (Hoffenheim)