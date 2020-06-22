How to complete Summer Heat Boëtius SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

If Mainz 05 win against Bayer Leverkusen next Saturday, Summer Heat Boëtius will receive a +3 overall upgrade.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will give players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05 if they complete it.

This is the first Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. These players will play against each other for the Bundesliga on Saturday, June 27. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost. You’ll have five days to complete this SBC.

The first #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown is here 🙌



SBCs available for a limited time with @bayer04_en's Moussa Diaby and @Mainz05en's Jean-Paul Boëtius 💪💪



The item from the winner of Saturday's match will receive a +3 OVR boost (+1 to both in the event of a draw) 👀 pic.twitter.com/zHXPteYnsp — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 22, 2020

Summer Heat Boëtius is a well-rounded card with powerful stats and four-star weak foot and skill moves. If you apply the sniper chemistry style on him, you’ll have a 95-rated CAM, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Boëtius SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Bundesliga player, and one Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card in it.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Boëtius SBC right now, according to FUTBIN. The SBC costs around 90,000 FUT coins on any platform.