How to complete Summer Heat Diaby SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This is a great card, but it can be upgraded even more.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen if they complete it.

This is the first Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05. These players will play against each other for the Bundesliga on Saturday, June 27. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost.

The first #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown is here 🙌



SBCs available for a limited time with @bayer04_en's Moussa Diaby and @Mainz05en's Jean-Paul Boëtius 💪💪



The item from the winner of Saturday's match will receive a +3 OVR boost (+1 to both in the event of a draw) 👀 pic.twitter.com/zHXPteYnsp — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 22, 2020

Challenge aside, Summer Heat Diaby is already a great card due to his high Pace and Dribbling. His SBC costs around 90,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch.

If you want to complete Summer Heat Diaby SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Bundesliga player, and one Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card in it.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Diaby SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.