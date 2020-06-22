How to complete Summer Heat Diaby SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players with a Summer Heat 92-rated version of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen if they complete it.
This is the first Summer Heat showdown. EA also added a 92-rated version of Jean-Paul Boëtius from Mainz 05. These players will play against each other for the Bundesliga on Saturday, June 27. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost.
Challenge aside, Summer Heat Diaby is already a great card due to his high Pace and Dribbling. His SBC costs around 90,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch.
If you want to complete Summer Heat Diaby SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Bundesliga player, and one Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card in it.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat Diaby SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)
- LB: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CB: Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting)
- CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)
- RB: André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica)
- CM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)
- CM: João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- LW: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax)
- RW: Maxwel Cornet 86-rated (Lyon)
- ST: Memphis Depay 86-rated (Lyon)