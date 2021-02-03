How to complete Silver Stars Kittel objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new Silver Stars Objective Player card to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a 74-rated version of Sonny Kittel from Hamburger SV. The last Silver Stars card EA released was a 74-rated Robert Andrich from Union Berlin. Last year, players like Cristian Romero from Atlanta, Karim Adeyami from RB Salzburg, and Junior Sambia from Montpellier received Silver Stars versions.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Kittel’s objectives will be available until Feb. 12.

Silver Stars Kittel has a 74 rating and this is his first special card. EA has upgraded all of Kittel’s stats, including Pace (+11), Shooting (+11), Passing (+6), Physical (+6), and Dribbling (+6) when compared to his original 73-rated silver card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Kittel’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Andrich.