How to complete Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on March 14 that will reward players with a Prime Icon if they complete it.

The Prime icon moments cards were introduced in the game in two sets back in February. The first batch had players like Ronaldo, Johan Cruijff, Ferenc Puskás, George Best (94-rated), and David Beckham. The second one introduced players such as Diego Maradonna, Ronaldinho, Lev Yashin, and Xavi Hernández.

This Prime Icon Upgrade SBC isn’t repeatable like previous SBCs and will be available until March 27. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in four squads.

The first solution asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. The second one requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card. The third team needs to be an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one Inform card. And for the fourth and last one, you’ll have to build an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

83-rated Squad

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderer)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderer) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

84-rated Squad

GK: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) RB: Andreas Pereira 85-rated (Manchester United)

Andreas Pereira 85-rated (Manchester United) CDM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderer)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderer) CAM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CAM: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CAM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) ST: Eran Zahavi 86-rated (PSV Eindhoven)

85-rated Squad

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Zack Steffen 82-rated (Manchester City)

Zack Steffen 82-rated (Manchester City) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RM: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) ST: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Juventus) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

86-rated Squad