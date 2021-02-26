EA launches second batch of Prime Icon moments in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Now you can get a 98-rated Maradonna, if you're lucky.

EA Sports added 34 Icon Moments to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. The Prime Icon Moments mark one game or tournament that was special for these players.

These 34 Prime Icons will be replacing their Base Icon versions in FUT packs. You can earn FUT packs by completing in-game objectives or playing modes like the Weekend League, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Draft.

The 🐐 Parade keeps on marching.



The second group of ICON Moments are now in #FIFA21.#FUT pic.twitter.com/Lg1hU5hR4Q — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 26, 2021

Some of these Prime Icons are valuable cards, such as Diego Maradonna (98-rated), Ronaldinho (95-rated), Lev Yashin (95-rated), Xavi Hernández (94-rated), Marco van Basten (94-rated), Peter Schmeichel (93-rated), and Emilio Butragueño (93-rated). But you can make a good amount of FUT coins aside from the Prime Icon you pack. Packing an Icon in Ultimate Team is extremely rare, though, so it isn’t really worth buying FIFA points to open FUT packs.

Here are all of the Prime Icon Moments that EA introduced today, sorted by rating:

98-rated

Diego Maradona (Argentina)

95-rated

Lev Yashin (Russia)

Ronaldinho (Brazil)

94-rated

Xavi Hernández (Spain)

Éric Cantona (France)

Lothar Matthäus (Germany)

Ruud Gullit (Netherlands)

Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

Franco Baresi (Italy)

93-rated

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

Kenny Dalglish (Scotland)

Andrea Pirlo (Italy)

Peter Schmeichel (Denmark)

Gary Lineker (England)

Emilio Butragueño (Spain)

Bobby Moore (England)

Javier Zanetti (Argentina)

92-rated

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

Laurent Blanc (France)

Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

Sócrates (Brazil)

Gheorghe Hagi (Romanian)

Robert Pirès (France)

Alan Shearer (England)

Steven Gerrard (England)

91-rated

Marc Overmars (Netherlands)

Frank Rijkaard (Netherlands)

Deco (Portugal)

Rio Ferdinand (England)

Franco Zola (Italy)

Rui Costa (Portugal)

90-rated