How to complete Player Moments Saúl SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 90-rated Player Moments version of Saúl Ñíguez from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Saúl’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his amazing solo goal against Bayern in the UCL 2015-2016 season.

Better call him 🧪⚽️



A new Moments Player Squad Building Challenge is now live in #FUT#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/IRBVhxp1vX — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 13, 2021

EA mainly upgraded Saúl’s Pace (+24), while somewhat increasing the rest of his skills, including Shooting (+10), Dribbling (+10), Passing (+5), Physical (+4), and Defending (+1), when you compare this new card to his 84-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until April 20.

This is a pretty good card with balanced stats. Player Moments Saúl has four-star skills and weak foot and can have his stats boosted by applying the anchor chemistry style. You can elevate his Defending (+7), Physical (+7), and Pace (+5), maximizing his Sprint Speed.

This SBC costs around 348,150 FUT coins on Xbox One, 327,850 on PlayStation 4, and 401,000 on PC. Even though this card is a good choice, it’s overpriced, especially if you consider the recently released Showdown Neres and Showdown Džeko that are reasonably priced and have similar stats to Player Moments Saúl.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Saúl SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Real Madrid and La Liga. The first segment requires an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Atlético de Madrid. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Saúl Ñíguez currently, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Atlético Madrid

GK: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CM: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) RM: Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla) LF: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RF: Antoine Griezmann 87-rated (Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann 87-rated (Barcelona) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

La Liga