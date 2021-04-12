How to complete Showdown Neres SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 88-rated version of David Neres from Ajax to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 88-rated version of Edin Džeko from Roma. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on April 15 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has greatly increased all of Neres’ skills, including Shooting (+13), Passing (+13), Physical (+12), Pace (+10), Dribbling (+7), and his Defending (+4), when you compare the Showdown version to his 80-rated gold card. Showdown Neres is a great card when you look at his five-star skill moves and three-star weak foot.

You can apply the marksman chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+6), and Physical (+5), which are related to his left-wing position, and elevate his quality. You’ll also be able to make strong links with amazing Brazilian players.

This SBC costs around 167,000 FUT coins on PS4 and 155,200 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (184,700 FUT coins). Neres costs slightly more than Džeko, but the price is worth it for his strong skill moves and high stats. His skills are incredible and he’ll be even better if he receives the +2 upgrade after the match.

If you want to complete the Showdown Neres SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Ajax and Brazil. The first solution requires an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Ajax. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Brazil.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown David Neres SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ajax

GK: Mathew Ryan 80-rated (Arsenal)

Mathew Ryan 80-rated (Arsenal) LB: Jan Bořil 78-rated (Slavia Prague)

Jan Bořil 78-rated (Slavia Prague) CB: Gabriel Magalães 78-rated (Arsenal)

Gabriel Magalães 78-rated (Arsenal) CB: João Miranda 80-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

João Miranda 80-rated (Jiangsu Suning) RB: Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos)

Rafinha 79-rated (Olympiacos) CDM: Ladislav Krejčí 78-rated (Sparta Prague)

Ladislav Krejčí 78-rated (Sparta Prague) CDM: Rômulo Caldeira 76-rated (Shijiazhuang)

Rômulo Caldeira 76-rated (Shijiazhuang) CM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) LW: Sébastien Haller 81-rated (Ajax)

Sébastien Haller 81-rated (Ajax) RW: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Brazil