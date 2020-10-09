How to complete OTW Thiago Silva SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 84-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version of Thiago Silva from Chelsea to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

He was added alongside the first set of OTW cards and OTW Diogo Jota’s objectives. The OTW promo consists of giving special cards to players who transferred to another club for the 2020-21 soccer season. Silva moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Chelsea last month. The OTW cards are live items that receive an update every time the player earns a Team of the Week (TOTW) version.

This is a fairly cheap SBC at around 15,000 FUT coins on any platform—probably because of Silva’s lack of Pace (59). But as we said before, this OTW card will be updated if Silva performs well in real life.

If you want to complete OTW Silva SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. This SBC will be available until next Friday, Oct. 16, at 12pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete OTW Silva SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.