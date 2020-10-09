EA releases first OTW cards for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are 11 OTW players available in packs, one in the objectives' menu, and one in the SBC's menu.

EA Sports added the first set of Ones to Watch (OTW) special cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The OTW cards are basically given to soccer players who transferred to a new team for the 2020-21 season. Timo Werner, for example, moved from RB Leipzig to Chelsea during the offseason. The OTW version is updated every time the player earns a Team of the Week (TOTW) card, so they’re a valuable asset—especially if the player in question score goals regularly, which is the easiest way to earn a TOTW card.

The first set of OTW cards will remain in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team packs until next Friday, Oct. 16, at 12pm CT. You can buy packs to test your luck or gain packs through FUT Draft mode, Squad Battles, and the Weekend League, which will give you packs as rewards.

There are two other OTW cards available, too. EA added OTW Diogo Jota from Liverpool as an objective player and Thiago Silva’s OTW version in squad-building challenges (SBC). You’ll have until Wednesday, Oct. 21 to complete Jota’s objectives and until Oct. 16 to complete Silva’s SBC.

Here are all of the OTW cards that EA added today.

Available in packs

Timo Werner 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Luis Suárez 88-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton)

Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Victor Osimhen 79-rated (Napoli)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Nathan Aké 79-rated (Manchester City)

Objectives

Diogo Jota 80-rated (Liverpool)

SBC