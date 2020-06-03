How to complete MLS or LATAM TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can pack an incredible card from this 40,000 FUT coin SBC.

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will reward fans with a guaranteed Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player from the MLS or LATAM.

Both of the league’s TOTSSF sets were added on Monday, June 1. They’ll be available in FUT packs until next Monday, June 8. The MLS or LATAM guaranteed pack will be available for the next two days.

The highest-rated cards from the MLS TOTSSF squad are a 96-rated Carlos Vela from Los Angeles FC, a 94-rated Josef Martínez from Atlanta United, and a 93-rated Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC. As for the LATAM TOTSSF, there are a few good options, such as a 95-rated Carlos Tévez from Buenos Aires, a 94-rated Ignacio Fernández from Núñez, a 94-rated Eduardo Salvio from Buenos Aires, and a 93-rated André-Pierre Gignac from Tigres.

If you choose to complete the MLS or LATAM TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 84-rated squad with a minimum 45 chemistry. This SBC comes at an incredible price since it only costs an average of 40,000 FUT coins on any platform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the MLS or LATAM TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.