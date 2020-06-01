EA Sports introduces LATAM TOTSSF cards to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Another batch of great cards has arrived in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports revealed the Latin America Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) set for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The LATAM TOTSSF team replaces the CSL and Eredivisie cards in FUT packs for a week, along with the MLS TOTSSF squad. Apart from the regular FUT packs, you’ll have the chance to pack them if you play the Weekend League because EA interrupted the Team of the Week Moments (TOTW) release during the TOTSSF promo.

The highest-rated MLS TOTSSF cards are a 95-rated Carlos Tévez from Buenos Aires, a 94-rated Ignacio Fernández from Núñez, a 94-rated Eduardo Salvio from Buenos Aires, and a 93-rated André-Pierre Gignac from Tigres.

Screengrab via FUTWIZ

Aside from the squad cards, EA also added a 92-rated version of José Pedro Fuenzalida from Universidad Católica. It’ll be available for free until Friday, June 5 by completing a set of in-game objectives.

First team

GK: Guillermo Ochoa 88-rated (Club América)

Guillermo Ochoa 88-rated (Club América) CB: Óscar Murillo 90-rated (Pachuca)

Óscar Murillo 90-rated (Pachuca) CB: Sebastián Silva 87-rated (Cobresal)

Sebastián Silva 87-rated (Cobresal) RB: Daniel Muñoz 89-rated (Atlético Nacional)

Daniel Muñoz 89-rated (Atlético Nacional) CM: Luciano Aued 91-rated (Universidad Católica)

Luciano Aued 91-rated (Universidad Católica) CM: Ignacio Fernández 94-rated (Núñez)

Ignacio Fernández 94-rated (Núñez) RM: Eduardo Salvio 94-rated (Buenos Aires)

Eduardo Salvio 94-rated (Buenos Aires) CAM: Andrés Ricaurte 92-rated (Independiente Medellín)

Andrés Ricaurte 92-rated (Independiente Medellín) ST: Michael Rangel 90-rated (América de Cali)

Michael Rangel 90-rated (América de Cali) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 93-rated (Tigres)

André-Pierre Gignac 93-rated (Tigres) ST: Carlos Tévez 95-rated (Buenos Aires)

Objective player