How to claim FIFA 23 Rivals rewards on the companion app

In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players participate in various game modes that give exciting rewards. Rivals is one such game mode, and you can collect its rewards from the FIFA 23 companion app. Rivals is an interesting game mode where players compete with opponents from around the globe. You can participate in this game mode with the squad built into Ultimate Team. Players can claim progress rewards in Champions, Divisional Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Events without logging into the PC or console.

The rewards you receive from this game mode are slightly different in FIFA 23, and you need to download the FUT23 companion app on a mobile device. To use the FUT23 companion app, you must log out of the Ultimate Team from a PC or console. Simply exit the Ultimate Team game mode, and enter the appropriate details in the login section of the FUT23 companion app.

On the Home Page in the companion app, you get to see various options like Objectives, Squad Building Challenges, FIFA Global Series, Pro Clubs, Leaderboards, and Competitions. Here’s how you can claim FIFA 23 Rivals rewards from the Competitions tab in the FUT23 companion app.

Where to claim FIFA 23 Rivals rewards in the FUT23 companion app?

Screengrab via EA Sports

On the home page of the FUT23 companion app, scroll down to the Competitions tab, and select it. Inside Competitions, you will see Squad Battles, Rivals, and Champions. Select the Rivals tab, and you’ll get three options in the Rivals Rewards. The Options and rewards in Rival Rewards are listed below:

Option 1 – 1x Jumbo Gold Pack and 60 Champions Qualification Points

– 1x Jumbo Gold Pack and 60 Champions Qualification Points Option 2 – 2x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 60 Champions Qualification Points

– 2x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 60 Champions Qualification Points Option 3 – 1x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable), 3,000 FUT Coins, and 60 Champions Qualification Points.

You can use the Champions Qualification Points you earn from Divisional Rivals to qualify for FUT Champions. Scroll down in the Home menu in the FUT23 companion app, and select the Champions tab. The Champions tab has various rewards separated into several tiers. You can unlock each tier by accumulating Champions Qualification Points, and you will be rewarded with items like Mega Pack, Rare Player Pack, Jumbo Rare Player Pack, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and more.

You cannot play Champions right off the bat, as grinding Divisional Rivals is an essential part of the process. Earning around 1,250 Champions Qualification Points allows players to enter the Champions Play-Offs. Complete the matches in the FUT Champions Play-Offs, and earn 20 points to enter FUT Champions Finals. Remember, you need at least four victories in the FUT Champions Play-Offs to secure a position in the Finals.