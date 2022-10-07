How to complete RTTK Gosens’ set of objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There are four tasks in total to complete.

Internazionale’s Robin Gosens received an 84-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a set of themed objectives.

The RTTK promo follows players participating Champions League and Europa League and gives the participating players an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage—in this case, the UCL. This is the first RTTK set of objectives in the game.

RTTK Gosens has high and balanced skills ranging from 77 to 85. When compared to his 82-rated gold version, his Passing (+3), Defending (+3), Pace (+3), Shooting (+2), Dribbling (+2), and Physical (+2).

You can apply the basic chemistry style to increase all of RTTK Gosens’ skills to up 4 points. This will raise his skills to another level with ratings ranging from 78 to 87. He can receive other upgrades depending on his performance.

In total there are only four objectives to be completed and all tasks must be fulfilled in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer. You’ll have one week, until Oct. 14, before this set expires.

Here’s the list of objectives you’ll have to complete if you wish to get RTTK Robin Gosens in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: