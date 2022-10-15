Victories and defeats are a part of any sport, and soccer enthusiasts like to keep track of their squad’s performance in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This squad-building mode allows players to make the team from scratch by collecting unique player cards and competing with others. Besides the online experience, there are several modes in Ultimate Team where you can play against the AI with your pre-built squad to get a few exciting rewards.

Divisional Rivals and FUT Champions are perhaps the most popular modes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and this is where players prove their mettle by competing against others. Getting victories in Divisional Rivals can be tough and depends entirely on skill. Climbing rank in these game modes can be tough, and you need to know how your team is performing.

Here’s how to check your FUT Club record in FIFA 23.

Where to find your FIFA 23 FUT Club Records?

Screengrab via EA Sports

In previous FIFA titles, your Club Records were easily visible on the main menu. However, it was changed in FIFA 22, and in FIFA 23, you will find it under the Club tab. Open FIFA 23, and start up the Ultimate Team. Scroll right and go to the Club tab. Here you will find various options like Squad, Player Stats, Leaderboards, Settings, and Stadium. Move to the Stadium section, where players get to see their club record.

You will find a section on the left side of your screen that shows your Club’s Stadium, Home and Away Kit, and your preferred soccer ball. Check the W-D-L section beside this area to see your Club’s win, draw, and loss statistics. For reference, you can check the image above to see where this stat shows up. Your Club may have a higher loss-to-win ratio, especially if you constantly grind Divisional Rivals. However, you can focus on building a proper team before participating in competitive game modes.

Completing Objectives, Milestones and Squad Building Challenges will boost players while making a proper team. These challenges are relatively easy to complete and reward players with unique superstar cards. For instance, you can complete the Marquee Matchups, Rulebreakers, Road To The Knockouts, and other challenges in Squad Building Mode to get a few solid cards you can use in your squad. Keep track of all the new challenges in Squad Building Challenges, as you can get higher rarity player cards by completing these. Once you have a solid squad, start competing in Divisional Rivals and FUT Champions to climb rank in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.