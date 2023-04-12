Here are all TOTW 24 cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

A lot of players were robbed this week, according to the community.

Team of the Week (TOTW) 24 is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, putting some names in the spotlight like Jack Grealish, Phillip Billing, Michael Olise, and Dan Kemp.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA feels made an impact during real-life games over the past week. The cards will be live for a week before the next TOTW edition replaces them.

You’ll find these cards popping up in FUT packs during the week but they also can be bought on the market if any of them pique your interest.

The best cards this week are 90-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, 90-rated Marcos Acuña from Sevilla, 89-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Napoli, 89-rated Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, and 89-rated Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The card with the most demand is also the most expensive one, which is PSG’s 90-rated Donnarumma this time. It costs between 210,000 and 289,000 FUT coins on the market while the other high-rated cards are priced around 70,000 FUT coins and won’t even reach 80,000 FUT coins.

All the TOTW cards won’t cost you more than 40,000 FUT coins and the lower-rated cards can be quick-sold for 10,000 FUT coins.

Here’s the full list of all the TOTW 24 cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 90-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

90-rated Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 89-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

89-rated Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) CB: 89-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) LB: 90-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

90-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 87-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid)

87-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 88-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

88-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CM: 87-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto)

87-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto) CAM: 89-rated Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

89-rated Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) RW: 88-rated Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

88-rated Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) LW: 87-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

87-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) ST: 87-rated Marcus Thuram (Borussia M’gladbach)

Bench