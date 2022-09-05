Fans can vote on FIFA 22 Serie A POTM for the first time ever

EA is hyping up FIFA 22 players right before the release of FIFA 23. The publisher has put decisions into the hands of fans. For the first time ever, FIFA 22 players will decide which footballer will receive a special FUT Serie A POTM card.

FIFA 22 is very near the end of its lifespan. This allows publisher EA to experiment ahead of FIFA 23’s launch. The experiment is very user-friendly, which should calm the crowd a little after last week’s uproar with leaked FIFA 23 player ratings.

For the first time in FIFA Ultimate Team’s decade-long history, players will vote for the Serie A POTM. There are five candidates for a special FUT item:

Paulo Dybala – AS Roma

Teun Koopmeiners – Atalanta

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

Lautaro Martínez – Inter

Dušan Vlahović – Juventus

Four of the five players are among the top five goalscorers in Serie A this season, with the exception being Paulo Dybala. He is easily the most popular player out of the available options, so it will be curious to see if voters go for that over pure stats. The outcome of the voting will produce a new strong FUT item, which is what matters most to FIFA 22 players after all.

If Twitter comments are anything to go by, the results will be extremely close. Cases are being made for each candidate and predicting the winner is a shot in the dark. It may as well come down to player popularity and in-game viability. Based on that, our shaky bet is on Dybala snatching a close victory.

Curiously, the top scorer of the league so far, Marko Arnautović, has been left out of the ballot. The fact that two of his five goals came this weekend can easily explain why that is though. This voting is for the August Serie A POTM and only covers games played during that month. It’s a bummer for Arnautović, but if he keeps his current form a little while longer, he could become the first Serie A POTM in FIFA 23. Sounds like more than just a consolation prize to us.

We like EA’s adopted approach a lot. It allows players to decide exactly what type of content they will get. Fans will surely want to see more of that translated to FIFA 23 once it drops on Sept. 30.