EA adds Black Lives Matter message to FIFA 20

Players will also receive the No Room For Racism items for free.

EA recently added a Black Lives Matter message to FIFA 20 to show support to the movement.

The murder of George Floyd by police officers last month has sparked protests around the world over systemic racism and police brutality. EA is one of the latest companies to speak out against racism and introduce changes to its game to remove any toxic behavior.

Screengrab via EA

The new message in FIFA 20 is shown before the game starts and highlights the systemic racial discrimination toward the black community. The message also says that EA is committed to fighting racism and social injustice and will do its part to help.

EA is giving players the No Room For Racism club items for free, too. The kit includes a badge, title, stadium theme, and home kit for players to use in FUT modes.

EA Sports recently announced that it won’t tolerate racism of any kind and is taking steps to eliminate it from its games. EA is reviewing its filter set to prevent any derogatory terms from being used in the game. It’s also adding more in-game tools for players to report toxic behavior and increasing the frequency in which it reviews offenses to quickly remove toxic players.

FIFA 20 is one of the latest games to receive a Black Lives Matter message. Infinity Ward added a Black Lives Matter message to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone and also delayed the release of season four. Epic Games also delayed Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season three in response to protests following Floyd’s murder.