EA adds 13 more UCL and UEL RTTF cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has introduced 13 new UEFA Champions League (UCL) and UEFA Europa League (UEL) Road to the Final (RTTF) cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The UCL and UEL RTTF cards are live items in Ultimate Team and will receive a new upgrade every time their teams progress in the international competitions. The first UCL RTTF cards were added last week, while the first UEL RTTF cards arrived on Nov. 10.

Road to the Final Team 2 doesn’t miss 🎯🔥



More #UCL and #UEL #RTTF Player Items that upgrade as their teams progress through the competitions: https://t.co/sCuzRfRD6A pic.twitter.com/Ty2qGoS6XI — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 13, 2020

There are five UCL RTTF cards available in FUT packs or on the FUT market, with the highest-rated ones being an 89-rated version of Eden Hazard from Real Madrid and an 85-rated version of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. As for the UEL RTTF, EA added six new cards. The highest-rated players are an 89-rated version of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and an 86-rated version of Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica.

Aside from packs and the market, there are two UCL RTFF players available through other methods. One is an 84-rated version of Joaquín Correa from Lazio, who you can get from objectives, and the other is an 86-rated version of Alex Sandro from Piemonte Calcio that’s available through squad-building challenges (SBC). You’ll have until next Friday, Nov. 20 to complete both if you want them.

Here are all of the UCL and UEL RTTF cards added today.

New UCL RTTF cards in packs or FUT market

Eden Hazard 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Gabriel Jesus 85-rated (Manchester City)

Quincy Promes 84-rated (Ajax)

Julian Draxler 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Akanji 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

New UCL RTTF SBC player

Alex Sandro 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

New UCL RTTF objective player

Joaquín Correa 84-rated (Lazio)

NEW UEL RTTF cards in packs or FUT market