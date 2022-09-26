Can you trade Hybrid SBC rewards in FIFA 23? EA drops the hammer on FUT cheaters

Hybrid SBCs are usually a nice tool in the early days of FUT. They come with decent rewards that can then be traded on the FUT market for profit. Except, they don’t anymore. EA has made major changes to how Hybrid SBCs work in FIFA 23.

The FIFA 23 Web App launch gave returning players the opportunity to roam the FUT market ahead of FIFA 23’s official release. Once in the app, players could often look to wheel and deal their Hybrid SBC rewards. But that isn’t the case this year.

There are three types of Hybrid SBCs: Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and the League/Nation Hybrid Challenges. In years past, all three of them would reward you with decent packs that you could then seek to trade on the FUT market.

Can you trade Hybrid SBC rewards in FIFA 23?

In a plot twist very few saw coming, EA decided that’s not how it will work in FIFA 23. Now, all Hybrid SBC rewards are untradeable. This means exactly what it sounds like: Hybrid SBCs are now useless as far as the FUT market is concerned.

There is a silver lining, though. On the one hand, what you get out of these SBCs can still be used for completing other SBCs and of course for your own FUT squad, if you get incredibly lucky. On the other hand, and this is much more exciting, the rewards themselves are better. The packs that you win from Hybrid SBCs now will be a tier higher than what they were last year.

Why are Hybrid SBC rewards untradeable in FIFA 23?

It’s easy to throw rocks at EA on everything it does, but in this case, it might have a legitimate reason for applying the new system. Many players would create burner accounts at the start of the FUT cycle and cheat their way into a full bag of coins on their main account via Hybrid SBCs. If the rewards are untradeable, this scheme is rendered impossible.

EA is as determined as ever to combat cheating in FIFA 23, so much so that its newest anti-cheat system is preventing players from enjoying their EA Play Pro trial.

We are aware enough to recognize that someone who’s currently struggling to log into FIFA 23 won’t be too keen to give EA the benefit of the doubt, but if it all pays off in the long run with a more balanced FUT season and fewer cheaters on board, the minor inconvenience of now will surely be forgiven.