When and how you can access the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App

FIFA 22 is slowly giving way to the upcoming FIFA 23. The new release is not due until Sept. 30, but it’s already taking over EA’s support system. The publisher announced that the FIFA 22 Web App will go offline on Sept. 16 and be replaced by the FIFA 23 version shortly after.

The FIFA 23 Web App will become active a few days after its predecessor is shut down. The mobile version, the FUT Companion App, will launch at a slightly later stage. Just enough time to find out how to join and take advantage of the early access.

FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App release date

EA will begin the transition process by moving the FIFA 22 Web App offline on Sept. 16. The FIFA 23 Web App will then launch on Sept. 21, followed by the Companion App for Android and iOS the next day.

What are the benefits of the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App?

The Web App and Companion App will give you early access to the FUT transfer market. You will be able to open packs, sell items, and if you have any, open loyalty rewards. Loyalty rewards are attributed based on account rating. The higher the rating, the better the reward. These do not translate from one platform to another, however, so if you finally upgraded to PlayStation 5 this summer, tough luck.

It’s a different sort of early access to the one received by FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition owners. You won’t be able to play actual matches through the Web App, but it could give your FUT squad a nice head start before the official start of the FUT season.

How to gain access to the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App

There are a few requirements for obtaining access to the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App. First, you need to have registered a FUT Club in FIFA 22 and to have logged into FUT 22 before August 1, 2022. That club must be active. If you’ve deleted it, or delete it prior to Sept. 21, you won’t be eligible for Web app access.

Finally, your FUT 22 account needs to have a high rating. Achieving this should be easy if you have been active in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and haven’t broken any community rules.

If you don’t receive early access to the Web App and Companion App, you can fix that by playing FIFA 23 once the full game launches on Sept. 30.