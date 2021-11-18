Will MultiVersus be free-to-play?

It might share similarities with games like Fortnite in that regard.

Player First Games and Warner Bros. today gave players a glimpse of what they can expect from their upcoming cartoon brawler MultiVersus that’s set to release sometime in 2022.

In contrast to many other fighting games, however, MultiVersus will be free-to-play.

Boasting cross-progression and cross-play, the game will be playable on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The developers haven’t explicitly said how they intend to monetize the game, but the “First Look Reveal” video posted today suggests that there could be some premium content in the game for those willing to spend a little bit more.

Image via Warner Bros.

Along with emotes and appearance customization, the game could have what appears to be a sort of battle pass-type progression based on a screengrab from the first-look video.

Meanwhile, the video promised players access to a variety of character skins as well as special in-game events, indicating that the game may take an approach to monetization that emulates methods popularized by games like Fortnite.