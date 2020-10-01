When will Steve join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The character from Minecraft and his stage are understandably taking more time.

Image via Nintendo Image via Nintendo Image via Nintendo

Nintendo revealed the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character today.

Masahiro Sakurai announced that the next fighter will be Steve from Minecraft. The reveal trailer also showed alternate skins for Steve in Alex and Zombie. But it’s still unknown when Steve will actually join the game.

With the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, it’s understandable that the creation of Steve could have been impacted since that also happened with Min-Min. Unfortunately for fans of Minecraft, the next character coming with the second Fighter Pass still doesn’t have a release date yet.

Image via Nintendo

But there will be another presentation where Sakurai shows off Steve’s abilities and his stage on Oct. 3. More details surrounding Steve’s release should be discussed then.

In addition to more information about Steve, it’s likely that there will be more presentations for the future of Amiibos and Mii costumes. As expected with every other DLC character, players who purchase the Fighter Pass will have access to both Steve and his stage whenever he’s officially released.

This article will be updated when Steve’s release date has been announced.