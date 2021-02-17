When will Pyra and Mythra be released in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Nintendo revealed the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character today during the latest Direct stream.

Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are set to join Ultimate in March. But the exact time frame for their release is unknown outside of the fact that they’ll be added to the game next month.

Another Smash Ultimate stream will likely take place in the near future to give more details on the fighter’s move set, track list, stage, and release date.

Pyra and Mythra’s two-in-one character style is similar to Zelda and Shiek in both the Melee and Brawl entries for the Super Smash Bros. series. While this Nintendo Direct didn’t reveal a date for another Super Smash Bros. information stream, one should be held relatively soon—at least before Pyra and Mythra’s official release in March.

If the structure for past information streams is followed in the usual fashion, Nintendo should have the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, revealing more details for the paired characters’ move and animations. After Pyra and Mythra are officially released, there will only be two more DLC characters left in the second fighters pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This article will be updated when Pyra and Mythra’s exact release date has been confirmed.