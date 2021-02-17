Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. fans knew a character reveal was coming in today’s Nintendo Direct. But now, it’s been confirmed that Pyra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate next month.

Pyra is the fourth DLC character being added to the roster as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2, leaving two more spots to fill before the end of 2021.

Like most Smash announcements, fans got a glimpse of a few of Pyra’s abilities and moves, along with the fact she won’t be coming alone. Pyra will be able to actively swap with Mythra during battle for a slight change in abilities.

The newest fighters will also bring a new stage and multiple musical tracks in a similar fashion to every other DLC fighter that’s been added to Ultimate.

Fans can expect a more detailed breakdown of the fighter in the next “Mr. Sakurai Presents” broadcast, which will have Smash series creator Masahiro Sakurai detail how the development for this combo character in Smash was handled, along with a gameplay showcase. This is where other details like new Mii Costumes, a full list of any new soundtrack additions, and any additional content will get a chance to shine, too.

Pyra and Mythra are coming to Ultimate in March, though no official release date has been given yet.