When is Banjo Kazooie’s release date in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s DLC Fighters Pass is introducing five new characters to the game over the course of the year.

Joker, the first DLC Fighter, is already out and Dragon Quest Hero is set to be released in Summer—but when are the bear and bird, Banjo Kazooie, set to be added to the game?

The duo, originally revealed at Nintendo’s 2019 E3 Direct, is set to join the game sometime in Autumn of this year, but we don’t actually have a set timeframe or date to go on.

All we know is, a lot of players have been waiting since Super Smash Bros. Melee all those decades ago to finally have the Bear and Bird in their favorite fighting game. So no matter how long it takes, fans will be itching to finally get their hands on them sooner or later.

Alongside Banjo Kazooie, fans will also get a Spiral Mountain stage and a bunch of new music, as composed by the series official composer Grant Kirkhope, when the duo do finally release this Fall.

Players can purchase the fighter’s pass DLC bundle right now on the Nintendo Switch eShop, or get the Banjo bundle for $5.99.