When does King of Fighters XV release?

King of Fighters XV was originally supposed to hold down the end of 2021 for the fighting game genre, but due to ongoing issues with COVID-19 in Japan, the game was delayed into 2022.

Now, SNK has officially announced that KoF XV will launch on Feb. 17, 2022, keeping with its initial promise of releasing in Q1 following the delay.

In a short trailer showcase for Gamescom 2021, SNK shared multiple new details about the game that fans had yet to see, including confirmation that the base game’s roster would include 39 characters. Ash Crimson and “all past heroes” from the KoF franchise will make their return, alongside several newcomers that were also revealed.

This was also the first time that players got an in-depth look at aspects of KoF XV’s combat system, including the addition of Shatter Strikes, Max Mode, Max Mode Quick, and more.

Post-launch, SNK has already confirmed KoF XV will be getting at least two sets of DLC, including six additional characters.

KoF XV will launch on Feb. 17, 2022, and players who pre-order it on PlayStation 4, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S will get early access starting on Feb. 14, along with a special “Garou: Mark of the Wolves” costume for Terry Bogard and Leona’s classic outfit. The game will also launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store.