When do Black Adam and Stripe release in MultiVersus?

Lock in and prepare, MultiVersus fans. Two new characters are getting ready to join the fray and fight for supremacy, shocking the competition with their high-flying, side-slashing powers.

Powerful magic-wielder Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins will be joining MultiVersus’ diverse cast of different cartoon and popular TV show characters, and players are already speculating on what kind of moveset they’ll bring to the arena. The game’s inaugural season has finally been released too, pumping up even more hype into the title.

But when can fans expect Black Adam and Stripe to hit MultiVersus’ live servers for season one?

What are the release dates for Black Adam and Stripe?

Black Adam and Stripe will be the next DLC characters to join the game, which should be something to look forward to for most players. Unfortunately, WB has not disclosed any release dates for the new additions just yet. Once this date is officially set, this section will be updated accordingly.

What's better than officially kicking off #MultiVersus Season 1? Announcing Black Adam and Stripe are also coming this season. 😏 You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/vmo3nm8tv5 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 15, 2022

As one of DC’s most powerful figures, Black Adam currently stands as a corrupted antihero attempting to clear his name and reputation among the people of the world. He has superhuman strength, speed, and durability, and wields lightning from his hands. All of these powers were derived from the ancient Egyptian gods.

Stripe might not be as impressive in terms of power, but the main antagonist from Gremlins is a mischievous and sinister creature that is relatively fast, surprisingly smart, and all-around deadly. The leader of the Gremlins should be a worthy choice for anyone trying to take on the rest of the WB universe in a fight.