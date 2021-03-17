WePlay Ultimate Fighting League Season One features top Mortal Kombat players SonicFox, Dragon, and more

WePlay Ultimate Fighting League Season One is about to begin and its opening lineup for Mortal Kombat 11 is absolutely stacked, featuring many of the biggest names to ever hit the sticks.
From reigning Final Kombat Champion Dominique “SonicFox” McLean to the beastcoast boys Matthew “Biohazard” Commandeur and Ryan “Dragon” Walker, the competition is going to be brutal.
Running from March 25 to 28, fans will see these top players compete in-person at the WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv, many for the first time since last March at Final Kombat 2020. This will kick off the first season of WUFL, which will host a different fighting game tournament for three straight weekends, starting with MK11.
Here is the full lineup of kombatants for the inaugural season.
- SonicFox
- Sayed “Tekken Master” Ahmed
- Biohazard
- Dragon
- Denom “A F0xy Grampa” Jones
- Tyrese “DizzyTT” Carl
- Jordan “VideoGamezYo” James
- Curtis “Rewind” McCall
- George “Grr” Foulkes
- Daniel “TheMightyUnjust” Taibot
- Wellington “Konqueror249” de Castro
- Aj “2eZ” Pieri
- Justin “Mr 5000” Banda
- Alexandre “Hayatei” Dubé-Bilodeau
- Arman “ArnKratos” Mkrtchyan
- Zoulfikar “Kombat” Dayekh
The only real notable exclusion in the star-studded roster is Final Kombat 2020 runner-up Jarrad “NinjaKilla212” Gooden. WUFL broadcast host and Alliance VALORANT manager James Banks confirmed that NinjaKilla212 was invited but declined to attend.
You can watch all of the WUFL action on the competition’s official Twitch channel starting on March 25, with a full tournament format and schedule being released soon.