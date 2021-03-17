WePlay Ultimate Fighting League Season One features top Mortal Kombat players SonicFox, Dragon, and more

WePlay Ultimate Fighting League Season One is about to begin and its opening lineup for Mortal Kombat 11 is absolutely stacked, featuring many of the biggest names to ever hit the sticks.

From reigning Final Kombat Champion Dominique “SonicFox” McLean to the beastcoast boys Matthew “Biohazard” Commandeur and Ryan “Dragon” Walker, the competition is going to be brutal.

Presenting your complete #WUFLS1 MK11 player lineup!



Some of the best players from all around the globe will be represented in Kyiv!



Who's excited to watch these TITANS go at it? pic.twitter.com/1cxbeInTNB — WUFL | 8 days until WUFL Season 1! (@WePlayUFL) March 17, 2021

Running from March 25 to 28, fans will see these top players compete in-person at the WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv, many for the first time since last March at Final Kombat 2020. This will kick off the first season of WUFL, which will host a different fighting game tournament for three straight weekends, starting with MK11.

Here is the full lineup of kombatants for the inaugural season.

SonicFox

Sayed “Tekken Master” Ahmed

Biohazard

Dragon

Denom “A F0xy Grampa” Jones

Tyrese “DizzyTT” Carl

Jordan “VideoGamezYo” James

Curtis “Rewind” McCall

George “Grr” Foulkes

Daniel “TheMightyUnjust” Taibot

Wellington “Konqueror249” de Castro

Aj “2eZ” Pieri

Justin “Mr 5000” Banda

Alexandre “Hayatei” Dubé-Bilodeau

Arman “ArnKratos” Mkrtchyan

Zoulfikar “Kombat” Dayekh

The only real notable exclusion in the star-studded roster is Final Kombat 2020 runner-up Jarrad “NinjaKilla212” Gooden. WUFL broadcast host and Alliance VALORANT manager James Banks confirmed that NinjaKilla212 was invited but declined to attend.

One hell of a stacked line up! To address the questions around @212Ninjakilla, he was invited but sadly declined. Hopefully we will get him next time 🙂! — James BanKs 🇺🇦 (@BanKsEsports) March 17, 2021

You can watch all of the WUFL action on the competition’s official Twitch channel starting on March 25, with a full tournament format and schedule being released soon.