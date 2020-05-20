Ultra Instinct Goku available now in Dragon Ball FighterZ

FighterZ Pass owners can now play as the ultimate force of nature that is Ultra Instinct Goku in Dragon Ball FighterZ. He’ll be released to everyone on May 22.

As the second fighter for the FighterZ Pass 3, the newest Goku form joins Kefla and looks to add a completely unique playstyle to the game.

While Ultra Instinct Goku has several similarities with a few of the other Goku forms, he’s capable of doing a lot of interesting things that the others can’t. The biggest gameplay feature that he brings to the table is the ability to slip right past projectiles.

Just like in Dragon Ball Super, once he achieves Ultra Instinct, Goku’s movements become incredibly fluid and he doesn’t make a move unless the action is optimal. He can slide around various super moves, projectiles, and even assists, which will make for some incredible moments once players learn the intricacies of the newest fighter.

There’s a lot of potential for touch of death combos and incredible setups. But based on some of the frame data analysis and his neutral game, it doesn’t look he’ll be too broken once the community gets a feel for fighting with and against the newcomer.

It looks like some attributes of his character, like his unique recovery pattern, could prove to be useful mixups in the long term, however. Not all of them can be used to punish enemies and aren’t necessarily safe to use in all instances, though.

The entire FighterZ Pass 3 costs $19.99 and will net you Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku, and every other character that’s added later this year through DLC. You can also just purchase Ultra Instinct Goku individually for $4.99.