The grind has reached its peak for one of the game's most beloved players.

In what could end up as one of Super Smash Bros. Melee’s most stacked tournaments in history, aMSa did something that no one has ever done in the 21-year legacy of the game—win a Major with Yoshi.

In the history of competitive Melee, Yoshi has never won a Major event, aMSa had never won a Supermajor, and Japan had never taken a Supermajor victory in North America. All of these things changed in a single moment when aMSa took the final game to defeat Mang0 in The Big House 10’s grand finals.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! For the first time, Yoshi has taken a major.



aMSa wins @TheBigHouseSSB 10!

It was no easy road, as the legendary Red Yoshi had to go through a line of Krudo, KoDoRiN, Hungrybox, and Soonsay just to reach winners finals.

That win against Hbox was also his first over someone who has been a bracket demon for him since Smash Summit 12 last December.

Following that run, he had to beat Mang0 in two consecutive games to take home the title, which he managed to do at the last second with a parry in the final game before a bracket reset that just put a pin in how excellent he was at executing his gameplan in every game at the event.

amsa had absolutely no doubt in his mind he had this parry and that's why he won



amsa had absolutely no doubt in his mind he had this parry and that's why he won

heart of a champion

This win also helps aMSa keep his surprisingly strong historical set lead over Mang0, now sitting with a 7-3 overall record after double eliminating him from the event.

What a beautiful game. There is so much more Melee to be played.



What a beautiful game. There is so much more Melee to be played.

Thank you to everyone for supporting #TBH10 so far. Stay tuned for Ultimate Top 8!

Overall, this was something dedicated Melee fans may have hoped for or seen coming, as his consistency has been building for multiple years. In 2022 alone aMSa has made history on two separate occasions as the undisputed best Yoshi player in the world.

Back in April at Genesis 8, aMSa teamed with Plup and became the first Japanese player to win a Major or Supermajor doubles event—and the first player to ever do so with Yoshi. That was followed just a few months later in July by him having a breakout run at Double Down 2022, where he finished second and became the first Yoshi player to ever make a grand finals at a Major.

Amsa winning The Big House 10 is a top 5 moment in melee history



We finally saw one of the most impressive, hardworking, and beloved people pull it off with a character who literally was D tier before he showed up



Amsa has not only revolutionized Yoshi, but Melee as a whole — Bbatts (@bbatts523) October 9, 2022

After grinding the game on an international level since 2013 and becoming the driving force behind Yoshi’s place in the modern Melee competitive scene, the community is now just celebrating his crowning accomplishment.