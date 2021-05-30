Tweek, Dabuz, and Light will clash in-person at the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Momentous 2021 Invitational

The other side of Smash is starting its return to LAN.

This Summer will slowly see more and more events return to a physical space after more than a year of nearly every esport hosting things entirely online. And now Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be one of those games returning to LAN with the Momentous 2021 Collision Series Invitational.

LETS GET THIS OFFLINE SHIT GOING BABY!!! https://t.co/hrAPnq6WSh — Light (@Light_S21) May 29, 2021

It won’t be a packed event with hundreds of players competing against each other at setups in a venue, but Collison Gaming is bringing several top players from the tri-state area together to clash for $1,000 at Microsoft Studios in New York City.

The Momentous 2021 Invitational will run on June 12, and will feature three of the top 10 players from the previous Ultimate PGRU rankings, Tweek, Dabuz, and Light. Here is the full roster of 11 players that will be competing, with the 12th player being teased for a later reveal.

You'll notice that there is an odd amount of players listed. We wonder why? 👀 — Collision Gaming Series (@CollisionSmash) May 29, 2021

Tweek

Dabuz

Light

LeoN

Trevor “Atomsk” Hirschen

Jude “Jakal” Harris

Beast

Dill

Suarez

Sensei

Dominick “NickC” Cuccurullo

Collison Gaming is running the event in partnership with Smash.gg, Microsoft Experience Center, and Houseof3000.

It will be streamed live by the Collision Gaming team and Houseof3000 on Twitch on June 12. A full bracket and other event details will be shared in the coming weeks.