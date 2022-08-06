TSM sign top Street Fighter V player ChrisCCH for Evo 2022

Multi-title esports organization TSM FTX signed premier Street Fighter V player Chris “ChrisCCH” Hancock today, the opening day of Evo 2022.

Most known for their teams in League of Legends, VALORANT, and other teams in prevalent competitive titles, TSM has made few forays into the fighting game community. Previously only represented in the FGC scene by William “Leffen” Hjelte in Super Smash Bros. Melee, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Guilty Gear Strive, TSM decided to expand upon their fighting game player roster with the addition of ChrisCCH.

We thought we'd make our return to EVO with an instant classic.



Please welcome @ChrisCCH_ to the #TSM FGC family, our new Street Fighter player! 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/1Qia2WmSFQ — TSM FTX (@TSM) August 5, 2022

Beginning his professional career in 2017, ChrisCCH has competed in Street Fighter V for nearly six years. Making significant strides since 2021, ChrisCCH cracked into the top ten players in the North American rankings, and is firmly in the top 30 worldwide, per Dashfight. He notably placed fourth at Evo 2021, and has most recently won back-to-back Run It Thursdays hosted by CLG.

ChrisCCH is most well known for his play on Sakura, which boasts a 57-percent win rate across 60 matches. Also capable of playing Seth and Luke, seeing even stronger win rates on both characters, ChrisCCH is among the more versatile players in the popular fighting game title.

Evo 2022 is ChrisCCH’s second appearance at the major fighting game tournament. Up against the likes of Tokido, MenaRD, and Big Bird, ChrisCCH stands among the top contenders considered to be favorites in the tournament. ChrisCCH is set to make his debut representing TSM in pool L71, starting Aug. 6 at 12pm CT.

Both fans of the Street Fighter V veteran and TSM will soon see how the organization’s newest player will fair in the largest tournament of the year.