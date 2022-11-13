Top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pro allegedly denied entry to tournament venue after being called ‘an outsider’

While everyone was preparing for Port Priority, a Major Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament, Maister had to DQ because he was denied entrance to the venue.

Port Priority 7 is a tournament happening from Nov. 12 to 13 at Muckleshoot Casino, just outside of Seattle, Washington. With big names such as Cosmos, Shuton, and Tweek all attending the tournament, the second seed leading into the tournament was Maister. Unfortunately, Maister arrived to enter the tournament but claimed he was denied entrance to the venue by security after allegedly being called an “outsider.”

Maister posted a twitlonger explaining the situation from start to finish.

Read: https://t.co/CXkvVeeoot — LG | Maister (@Maister_SSB) November 12, 2022

Maister, who is Mexican, claims that he was denied entrance because he didn’t have a state ID, even though he showed them his driver’s license as well as another ID. While explaining that he didn’t have a state ID because he is Mexican, and not a U.S. citizen, he claims that the officer he was talking to responded by saying “oh, so you’re an outsider.” Security then allegedly asked for Maister’s passport so that he could possibly enter, but Maister claimed he left his passport in his hotel room so as to not lose it and have an even bigger problem.

Maister said he had a picture of his passport on his phone and asked them if that would be fine, but was still denied entrance to the venue. At that point, Maister said he told security that the situation was “fucking stupid” and that all of his relevant information for entering the venue were present on the IDs he had shown security. He also mentioned that told them he had been in Las Vegas two weeks prior, and he had no issues entering a casino venue with those same IDs.

In his TwitLonger, Maister claims that one of the tournament organizers tried to jump to his defense and talked to the supervisor about the situation, but by that point the supervisor would not let him into the venue because “he had an attitude” towards security. Maister tried to explain his position one last time, but was met with a threat of calling the police on him.

After the fact, Maister claimed that he found out that people from other regions got in just fine with their respective IDs.

The community banded behind Maister after the release of this TwitLonger with players and community figures such as EE, MuteAce, and Lima giving him support. Other SSBU fans were a bit more confrontational in their support of Maister, bombarding Muckleshoot Casino’s Twitter posts with allegations of racism.