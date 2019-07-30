Today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s 4.0 update brings online tournaments, new spectate mode, and more

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s version 4.0 update goes live later today and brings with it the next DLC fighter, the Dragon Quest Hero.

On top of the new character to play around with, Nintendo has also revealed a bunch of new modes and features coming to the game that players will be able to get their hands on in a few hours.

These include:

A New “Very Easy” difficulty mode for World of Light

A new Spectate Mode that will enable you to predict the outcome of bouts to win points that you can then exchange for items.

A new Online Tournament mode that allows you to enter from the main menu. The tournament offers a huge bracket-based brawl and rules for it are present but will change periodically

Special Event Tourneys that will be held from time to time that will come with specific rules or force all players to only play a single character, for example.

The ability to insert screenshots into videos through the Video Editor

There will also be various buffs and nerfs to characters like with previous patches, but the exact details for these changes have not been released yet. Be sure to check Nintendo’s official websites for more information on these character changes once the patch goes live.