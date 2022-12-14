The hierarchy of Black Adam skins just changed: MultiVersus dataminer leaks Dwayne Johnson variant

MultiVersus was one of the hottest games released this past summer, drawing in over a hundred thousand players on Steam alone.

Part of the appeal is the inclusion of many of the characters and cosmetics that fans have come to love from the Warner Bros. archive. Now, a new Variant of the Black Adam character is supposedly in the files, taking inspiration from the most recent movie.

Dwayne Johnson’s portrayal of the character in 2022’s Black Adam has found himself inside MultiVersus. The character looks very similar to Johnson in the movie, in everything from his body to the suit he’s wearing with a dark cloudy lighting symbol. The character looks just as sinister as he seemed in the movie.

According to data miner Laisul, this new Variant for Black Adam will appear in the game as soon as the update tomorrow morning.

However, this has happened before without the new skin immediately appearing in the game. Laisul also states this character Variant won’t be voiced by Johnson. Instead, it will have someone impersonating his character from the movie.

NEW BLACK ADAM VARIANT (THE MAN IN BLACK) #MULTIVERSUS pic.twitter.com/R7YAhpBn9W — Laisul – MultiVersus Leaks and News (@LaisulMV) December 14, 2022

The Black Adam character was already added to the game shortly after the release of the movie, so one has to expect that this skin has been planned for some time.

There was already an icon added that featured a meme from the movie, where the camera shows the character’s head really close-up.

In the future, there will likely be more characters and skins inspired by recent movie releases. This works as a great advertisement for the IP as well as allowing Player First Games to earn some money to fund the game. While the price for the new skin hasn’t been released, it could be a decent amount with the popularity.