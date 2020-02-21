Tekken World Tour returns for its fifth season in 2020

The Tekken World Tour is back for its fifth season after a successful end to the 2019 year, where over 75,000 people watched Yuta “Chikurin” Take win the World Tour Finals.

Tekken 7 is one of the biggest fighting games on the market with more than five million copies sold worldwide and a massively successful competitive circuit that’s still growing in size. And this year is going to be even bigger with 30 events spread out over eight months and four ranks, all leading up to the 2020 Tekken World Tour Finals on Dec. 12 in New Orleans.

The three different types of events are Dojo, Challenger, and Master. Dojo events are the entry-level tournaments that will still provide points to players climbing the World Tour Leaderboard. Master events will have a higher payout and give high-placing players more points than either Dojo or Challenger events.

Staple tournaments like Combo Breaker, Evo, CEO, and many others are returning for another year of representation on the World Tour Circuit. You can find a full list of events, dates, and where to register for them on the official Tekken website.

The overall prize pool for the 2020 circuit has already surpassed $200,000 despite the final numbers for events like Evo 2020 and the World Tour Finals not being listed yet. But with all of the events run by the Bandai Namco and Tekken esports teams, we do know the general size of the payouts.

Dojo – TBD based on size of event

Challenger – $1,000

Master – $5,000

Evo 2020 is also listed as the only Master+ tournament on the circuit, which means it’ll have a much higher payout and likely the largest total weight when it comes to the World Tour Leaderboard.

Everything kicks off with the Tokyo Tekken Masters Tournament on April 4, which is the first event on the Tekken World Tour 2020 and the first Master level competition of the year.