Tekken 8 announces major EVO show match to reveal final new character

Bandai Namco has announced that it will host a major EVO event for the upcoming highly anticipated fighting game Tekken 8. The event will have several EVO Tekken champs face off against one another, and will end by revealing the final new character launching with Tekken 8.

Tekken 8 has had several trailers, videos, and events revealing its upcoming characters and features. This time, the publisher revealed via the official EVO X (formerly Twitter) account that the last character will be announced in a special way through the upcoming EVO show match.

The event will feature all Tekken 7 EVO champions, namely Book, Low High, Nobi, Saint, Knee, and Arslan Ash, who will face off against one another via ladder matches. The matches will also have commentary by Tasty Steve, Blood Hawk, and JustASpirit.

Get ready for the next battle! On November 12 we've got:

– A show match with all of the TEKKEN 7 EVO Champs

– TEKKEN Talk with special guests Katsuhiro Harada, Michael Murray, and Kohei "Nakatsu" Ikeda

– The final TEKKEN 8 character reveal

You won't want to miss this! #TEKKEN8 🥊 https://t.co/OzAB0loTCi — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) November 3, 2023

After the show match, the event will feature an exclusive Tekken Talk with Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada, Game Designer and Producer Michael Murray, and Development Producer and Game Director Kohei “Nakatsu” Ikeda.

The three will talk in-depth about the upcoming game with character breakdowns for the latest fighters, covering feedback from the latest Closed Beta Test, discussing important info on the upcoming Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals in New Orleans next year, and revealing the final Tekken 8 launch character. The Evo Tekken 8 Showcase will be livestreamed on the Twitch Evo channel on Nov. 12 at 5 PM PST.

Bandai Namco has revealed 31 characters that will appear in Tekken 8 so far. The full list, which includes both new and returning characters, includes Alisa, Asuka Kazama, Azucena Ortiz, Bosconovich, Bryan Fury, Claudio Serafino, Devil Jin, Feng Wei, Hwoarang, Jack-8, Jin Kazama, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, King, Kuma, Lars Alexandersson, Lee Chaolan, Leo Kliesen, Leroy Smith, Lili, Ling Xiaoyu, Marshall Law, Nina Williams, Panda, Paul Phoenix, Raven, Sergei Dragunov, Shaheen, Steve Fox Victor Chevalier, Yoshimitsu, and Zafina.

According to several leaks and rumors, the upcoming game will launch with 32 characters, and it seems those claims have been confirmed with this announcement.

Additionally, according to the leaks so far, the only character yet to be confirmed is the newcomer, Reina, who’s rumored to be an illegitimate daughter of Heihachi and may even serve as his replacement in the upcoming installment. These claims have yet to be confirmed, however, so it’s still unknown who the last character will be. We’ll just have to wait until Nov. 12 to find out.