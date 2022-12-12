There is only a handful of fighting games that have stood the test of time, and the Tekken franchise is one of them.

Most fighting game fanatics might not be surprised by this news, but an incredible milestone has just been hit: Tekken 7 was released on Jul. 17, 2017, and has finally hit 10 million copies sold worldwide. And it cracked the record just this month.

The Tekken Twitter account shared the news on Sunday, Dec. 11. “It’s official — #TEKKEN7 has reached 10 million copies sold!”

“Thank you for your support, and let’s get ready for the next battle.”

Tekken 7 took five years to break this milestone. But, a potential sales boost came from the recent developments regarding Tekken 8.

The trailer for Tekken 8 was released at the Game Awards 2022, which quite frankly was more than likely overshadowed by the later stages of the event, but shared a sneak peek of the graphical improvements and new storyline to follow Tekken 7’s story.

There is currently no release date for the upcoming Tekken title, however, we do know the platforms it’ll be released on.

Fighting game fans will have to wait for more details, but at least they can take solace in the fact that Tekken 8 will be accessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.