Tekken 7 hailed as franchise’s top game after selling over 9 million copies

Tekken 7 is now the franchise's best-selling game five years after its release.

Tekken 7 is now the best-selling title from the popular fighting game franchise after selling over 9 million copies globally, Bandai Namco announced today.

“With our #TWT2022 announcement out of the bag, we want to thank you for OVER 9 MILLION copies sold and being a part of it all the last 5 years with us,” Bandai Namco said.

Originally released in 2015 for platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and arcade, Tekken 7 became the seventh main and ninth overall installment for Bandai Namco’s series of fighting games that began way back in 1994. The game features most of its established characters, such as Jin Kazama, Heihachi Mishima, Eddy Gordo, and newcomers like Heihachi’s wife, Kazumi Mishima, Filipina woman Josie Rizal, and Gigas the humanoid.

This news follows the announcement of the Tekken World Tour 2022, which will begin on June 24. Various events for the tournament will take place, such as five offline Master Events and 13 regional final events in North America, Central America, South America, West Europe, East Europe, North Africa, West Africa, South Africa, Middle East, Pakistan, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Philippines and East Asia, Oceania, Korea, and Japan.

Tekken 7 characters will also be featured in Sega’s fighting game Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown following the announcement of their collaboration DLC pack that’s available starting today. It will contain 19 available characters from Tekken 7, as well as 20 background music tracks, the game’s battle user interface, and two game collaboration titles.