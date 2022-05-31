Virtua Fighter 5 collaborates with Tekken 7 for new DLC

Tekken 7 characters will make their way to another fighting game in the form of Sega’s Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown through a collaboration DLC pack, the company revealed on May 30.

Sega released a trailer for the announcement of the collaboration DLC pack, which will be available starting tomorrow, June 1. The pack will allow players to customize their fighters with the 19 available characters from Tekken 7, such as Jin Kazama, Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya Mishima, Paul Phoenix, and more.

Aside from the character customization options, the DLC pack will also offer 20 background music tracks from Tekken 7, as well as the game’s battle user interface and two game collaboration titles.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is the enhanced remastered version of the original Virtua Fighter 5 game released for platforms including PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and arcade in 2006. Ultimate Showdown was launched in June 2021, which introduced new content to the game such as background music, user interface, and opening cinematic.

As for Tekken, the Tekken World Tour 2022 has been announced to take place starting on June 24. There will be five offline Master Events and 13 regional final events from North America, Central America, South America, West Europe, East Europe, North Africa, West Africa, South Africa, Middle East, Pakistan, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Philippines and East Asia, Oceania, Korea, and Japan. The game will also be played as an official event for this year’s Evo 2022 tournament.

You can visit the official Tekken World Tour 2022 website to learn more.